Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 3,375,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,260,175. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

