Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,350,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,583. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $268.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.