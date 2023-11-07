Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. 2,005,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

