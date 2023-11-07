Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIC. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 875,730 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

