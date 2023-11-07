Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. 33,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,569. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

