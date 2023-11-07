Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.5% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.17% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $17,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 66,626 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 46,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,098. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

