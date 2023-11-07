Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

