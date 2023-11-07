Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 776,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,001. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.60.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

