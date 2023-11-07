Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.