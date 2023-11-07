Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $458,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Southern Dividend Announcement

NYSE SO traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $68.98. 1,339,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.68. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.