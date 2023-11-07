Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,269,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.39. 159,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

