Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth $111,736,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $19,000,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after purchasing an additional 219,323 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after purchasing an additional 154,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,882,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,693. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.