Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,137. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

