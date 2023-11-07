Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 12,900 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.98. 726,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.94. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $468.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.