Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,496 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.28. 86,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,674. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $157.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

