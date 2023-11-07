Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 976 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $190.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,170. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $164.91 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

