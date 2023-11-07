Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 45.5% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $372.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,220,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,649,758. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

