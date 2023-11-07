Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 54,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 43,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,275. The firm has a market cap of $527.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $104.17.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

