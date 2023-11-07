Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,377. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

