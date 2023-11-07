Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOOG stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,858. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $205.80 and a 52 week high of $262.62.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.