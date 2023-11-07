Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,495 shares. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.99. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

