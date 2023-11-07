Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.92. 889,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,591. The company has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.65. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.