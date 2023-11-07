Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.88. 53,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,740. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

