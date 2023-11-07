Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 151 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16,904.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,152 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 786,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 224,582 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVOV stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.35. 2,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,991. The company has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $88.93.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

