Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, hitting $320.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,561,186. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.79 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $823.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,999. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

