Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 476,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,801. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

