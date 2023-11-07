Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $39.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,998,731. The stock has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

