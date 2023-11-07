Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 432 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

