Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 530 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40,300.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 495,365 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

