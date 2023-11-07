Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,167.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 144,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after acquiring an additional 139,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.66. 6,465,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.