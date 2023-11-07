Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,509 Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $4.96.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%.

(Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.