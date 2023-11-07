Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADV. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $43,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 311,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $688.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 34.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 15,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,923,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,153,940.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 19,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $50,984.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,711.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $156,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

