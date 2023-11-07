Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

XMHQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. 34,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,396. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $85.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.