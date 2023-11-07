Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,122,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $304.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.76 and a 52-week high of $305.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 651.69% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

