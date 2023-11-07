MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $105.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

