M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,866. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $172.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.