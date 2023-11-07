Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.33)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $747-$753 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.22 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

