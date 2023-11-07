Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $17.12. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 20,024 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 17.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

