Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 21.6 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $840.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.21. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSSC. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

