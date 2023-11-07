Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $66.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Natera stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.85.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
