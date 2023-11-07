Nathan Mitchell Buys 270,000 Shares of Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV) Stock

Mitchell Services Limited (ASX:MSV – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Mitchell acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,470.00 ($63,292.21).

Mitchell Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mitchell Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Mitchell Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Mitchell Services

Mitchell Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and mine site drilling services to the exploration, mining, and energy industries in Australia. The company's drilling services include greenfield exploration, project feasibility, mine site exploration and resource definition, development, and production.

