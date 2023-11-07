National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NFG opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.