NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NWG. HSBC lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.33.

NWG opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 190,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

