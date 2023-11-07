Needham & Company LLC Trims Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Target Price to $34.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 90,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $679.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $515,693.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,639.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,017. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 450.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ichor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 173,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

