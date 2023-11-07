Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Neonode Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.45 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.
Institutional Trading of Neonode
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
