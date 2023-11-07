Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Neonode Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $1.45 on Friday. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 88.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investor AB increased its position in Neonode by 821.4% during the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neonode by 32.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neonode by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Neonode by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neonode during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

