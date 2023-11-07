New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.
EDU has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. XY Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,899,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,194,000 after acquiring an additional 623,435 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 299,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
