New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Stock Down 1.3 %

HUBB stock opened at $278.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

