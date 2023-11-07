New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 130.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 93,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 61,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,577 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMH. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMH opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

