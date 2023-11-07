New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Trading Down 5.6 %

OGN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.94. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGN

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.