New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 35.5% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

CMA stock opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

